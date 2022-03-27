Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises about 0.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Hess by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 15.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 818,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,926,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

NYSE:HES traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,365. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $109.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 220,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $20,147,122.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 988,427 shares of company stock valued at $94,798,651. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.