Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 4,184 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZBH. Bank of America began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

