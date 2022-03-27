Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Sells 4,184 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,184 shares during the quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 30,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.28. 1,129,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.77. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.80.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

