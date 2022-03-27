Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $581,877.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $576,444.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $2.95 on Friday, reaching $211.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

