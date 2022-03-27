Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Purchases 5,034 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group makes up 2.2% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 217,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 130,668 shares during the period. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

ALK traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $57.44. 2,196,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.