Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. RingCentral makes up 1.8% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.05.

RingCentral stock traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,975. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.91 and a 52 week high of $337.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.78.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.