Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 635.8% in March

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 635.8% from the February 28th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Heineken from €101.00 ($110.99) to €108.00 ($118.68) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

OTCMKTS HEINY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. 34,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,582. Heineken has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

