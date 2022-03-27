Head-To-Head Survey: Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) versus G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF)

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) and G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Issuer Direct and G6 Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A G6 Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Issuer Direct and G6 Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $21.88 million 5.05 $3.29 million $0.86 33.90 G6 Materials $1.94 million 6.83 -$1.13 million ($0.01) -8.10

Issuer Direct has higher revenue and earnings than G6 Materials. G6 Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of G6 Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Issuer Direct and G6 Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 15.04% 11.11% 8.91% G6 Materials -288.11% -83.78% -70.78%

Volatility & Risk

Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G6 Materials has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats G6 Materials on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Issuer Direct (Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency. The company was founded by Brian R. Balbirnie in October 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About G6 Materials (Get Rating)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications. The company also provides a suite of graphene products through its e-commerce platform. It serves various industries, including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, marine, medical prosthetics, and various branches of the military. The company was formerly known as Graphene 3D Lab Inc. and changed its name to G6 Materials Corp. in January 2020. G6 Materials Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York.

