Head to Head Survey: Inuvo (INUV) vs. Its Rivals

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Inuvo to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Inuvo alerts:

This table compares Inuvo and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $59.83 million -$7.60 million -6.71 Inuvo Competitors $1.14 billion $254.83 million 3.66

Inuvo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Inuvo has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo’s peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Inuvo and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A Inuvo Competitors 144 591 644 12 2.38

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 80.03%. Given Inuvo’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inuvo has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inuvo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -12.70% -22.13% -17.08% Inuvo Competitors -16.50% -2,408.72% -4.21%

Summary

Inuvo peers beat Inuvo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Inuvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey and Digital Publishing. The ValidClick service is software for publishers that offer a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. The IntentKey service is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. The Digital Publishing service includes branded web properties with content developed, edited and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.