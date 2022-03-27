Head-To-Head Review: PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) vs. Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Rating) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Data443 Risk Mitigation and PDF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A PDF Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 24.36%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.9% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.62, suggesting that its share price is 562% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and PDF Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.47 million 0.33 -$13.91 million N/A N/A PDF Solutions $111.06 million 9.35 -$21.49 million ($0.58) -47.48

Data443 Risk Mitigation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDF Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -110.75% N/A -143.58% PDF Solutions -19.35% -8.61% -7.01%

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across myriad platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Data Identification Manager that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Data443 Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a purveyor of user experience enhancement products for webmasters; Data443 Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, PII, PI, PCI, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves clients in industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company was founded by John Kachig Kibarian, Kimon W. Michaels, Thomas F. Cobourn, and Howard C. Read in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

