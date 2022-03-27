Head-To-Head Analysis: Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Zynga alerts:

This table compares Zynga and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynga -3.72% 2.74% 1.35% MariMed 6.04% 26.74% 6.84%

This table compares Zynga and MariMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynga $2.80 billion 3.71 -$104.20 million ($0.10) -91.80 MariMed $121.46 million 2.06 $7.22 million N/A N/A

MariMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zynga.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Zynga and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynga 0 11 7 0 2.39 MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zynga presently has a consensus price target of $10.56, suggesting a potential upside of 15.03%. MariMed has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 201.61%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MariMed is more favorable than Zynga.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of MariMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Zynga has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its stock price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MariMed beats Zynga on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynga Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zynga, Inc. provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots. The company was founded by Mark Jonathan Pincus on April 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

MariMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.