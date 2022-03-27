HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
SRRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scholar Rock from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.
Scholar Rock stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.51. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after acquiring an additional 89,921 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Scholar Rock by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after acquiring an additional 708,831 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 262,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Scholar Rock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,972,000 after acquiring an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.
Scholar Rock Company Profile (Get Rating)
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
