Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.82

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.82 and traded as high as $26.86. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 6,735 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $173.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,137,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

