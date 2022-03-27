Hauck and Aufhaeuser Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($51.65) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.43 ($45.53).

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €26.08 ($28.66) on Thursday. NORMA Group has a 52-week low of €25.80 ($28.35) and a 52-week high of €49.36 ($54.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $830.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

