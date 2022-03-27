Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.66.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 404.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 178,836 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 12,816.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 211,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

