Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the February 28th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS HSNGY opened at $19.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2106 per share. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

