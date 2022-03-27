Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HMSNF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

