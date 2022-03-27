H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.75. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $59.17 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

