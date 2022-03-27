H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.44.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $1,643,031.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,652,000 after acquiring an additional 41,376 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 407,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 130.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

