Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP) Short Interest Update

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GTHP opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. Guided Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.86.

Guided Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing medical devices. It focuses on the commercialization of LuViva, a non-invasive cervical cancer detection device that identifies cervical cancers and precancers painlessly, non-invasively, and at the point-of-care by scanning the cervix with light, then analyzing the light reflected and fluorescent light.

