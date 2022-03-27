Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 49.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 29.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

