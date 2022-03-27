Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Itau BBA Securities raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.
Shares of NYSE TV opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.06.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 49.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 29.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
