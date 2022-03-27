GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 153,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,129,158 shares.The stock last traded at $9.41 and had previously closed at $10.07.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

The firm has a market cap of $585.15 million, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,974,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,473,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,330,000 after acquiring an additional 68,510 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,791,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 218,735 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 22,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

