Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GRPN. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Get Groupon alerts:

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. Groupon has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $567.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.33.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 750.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.