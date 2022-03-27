Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.26 Million

Brokerages expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $166.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.89 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.64 million. Groupon reported sales of $263.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $884.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $818.24 million to $974.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $959.83 million, with estimates ranging from $957.34 million to $962.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,783,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $63,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after acquiring an additional 823,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,285 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after acquiring an additional 385,360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 361,337 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,228,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.33.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

