Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.47

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 2373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

GFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Griffon alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Griffon’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,134,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,370,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,643,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,641,000 after buying an additional 263,798 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,280,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,467,000 after buying an additional 184,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.