Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Down 99.1% in March

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the February 28th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MSMGF stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Grid Metals has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio include Makwa Mayville Nickel Copper, East Bull Lake Platinum Group Metals, Bannockburn Nickel, and Mayville PGE Zone projects. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

