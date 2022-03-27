Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.30). Green Plains posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. City State Bank bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Green Plains by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32.
Green Plains Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.