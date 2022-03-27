Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.30). Green Plains posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

GPRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. City State Bank bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Green Plains in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Green Plains by 12.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

