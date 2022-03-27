Great Diamond Partners LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after buying an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,867,889,000 after buying an additional 79,120 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $741.04 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $660.15 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $759.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $853.38.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

