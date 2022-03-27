Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 771 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,416.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

