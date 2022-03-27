Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $124.95 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.92 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

