Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

