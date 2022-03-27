Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DZ Bank lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

