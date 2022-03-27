Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 5,316 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,856,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $86.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

