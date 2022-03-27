Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,100 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the February 28th total of 2,815,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,893,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.17. 4,851,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,010,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $55.77.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) is an investment vehicle that enables investors to gain access and exposure to Bitcoin in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping Bitcoin directly. The company was founded on September 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

