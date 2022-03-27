Gravity Finance Price Tops $0.0034 on Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $241.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.85 or 0.07032334 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,644.74 or 1.00022750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

