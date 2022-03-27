Graviocoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $245.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $245.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00280496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013048 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001006 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001459 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

