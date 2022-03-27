Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Given New C$9.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$9.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.97% from the company’s previous close.

TSE GCM opened at C$5.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$580.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 8.06. Gran Colombia Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$6.13.

About Gran Colombia Gold (Get Rating)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

