Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The business had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 710,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $14.57 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

