Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.13 Million

Analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) to announce $263.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.60 million and the lowest is $259.40 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $239.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In other Golden Entertainment news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156 over the last 90 days. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 13,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.43. 127,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,753. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.63.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.