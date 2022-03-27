Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Trading Up 9.7%

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 44,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a current ratio of 39.80, a quick ratio of 39.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$19.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

About Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG)

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Flecha de Oro Gold project; Caballos Copper-Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina; and Tierra Dorada project located in Paraguay.

