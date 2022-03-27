Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 2,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after buying an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

MU stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,373 shares of company stock valued at $20,942,395 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

