Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $165.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

