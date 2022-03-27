Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $616,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $128.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $132.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average of $124.76.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
