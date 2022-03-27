Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.71 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $66.85 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.91 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

