Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $112.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.59.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.12.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.