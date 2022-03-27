Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 3,366 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCHP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $77.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 59.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

