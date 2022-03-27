GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $9,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $77.47.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems.

