Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Shares Sold by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,344 shares during the period. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF makes up about 0.6% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,805,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 244.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76,315 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $9.14 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

