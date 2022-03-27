Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the February 28th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.30% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
NASDAQ:QYLG opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.20.
