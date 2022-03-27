Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the February 28th total of 608,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 287.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

BUG opened at $31.37 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.29 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.